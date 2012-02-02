BRATISLAVA Feb 2 Supply of Russian gas to Slovakia dropped by 30 percent on Thursday, the Slovak gas utility Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel (SPP) said, adding it can still secure full deliveries for all clients.

Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom restricted supplies to Europe, its largest foreign market, on Tuesday to cover an increase in domestic demand caused by a cold snap.

Gazprom's deputy Chief Executive Officer Alexander Medvedev, however, said on Thursday he was bewildered by reports of Russian gas supply cuts to cold-stricken Europe, adding the company had been cranking up exports.

Slovakia, which faced a full halt of Russian gas deliveries in 2009 and was forced to limit deliveries for major businesses, has signed several agreements since to diversify its portfolio of sources, including an option of reverse flow from the West.

SPP, run by Germany's E.On Ruhrgas and GDF Suez , said the current drop in supply posed no risk for its customers. (Reporting by Martin Santa; editing by James Jukwey)