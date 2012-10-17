PRAGUE Oct 17 The Slovak government will hold up a plan by German and French companies to sell a minority stake in the country's gas transport firm SPP, to make it give up its demand to increase prices next year, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Wednesday.

A consortium of GDF Suez and E.ON Ruhrgas is in talks to sell its 49 percent stake in the firm, which ships Russian gas to western Europe via Slovakia and distributes gas domestically, to privately-held Czech firm EPH.

But the government must first approve the sale, as it holds the right of first refusal and is the firm's 51 percent owner.

The cabinet was due to discuss a proposal to give up the right of first refusal on Wednesday, but Fico said the item was dropped form the agenda after SPP refused to withdraw its proposal to increase end-user gas prices by 18.5-25.4 percent next year.

"For the Slovak public and for inflation, it would be very proper for there to be no increase in gas prices," Fico told reporters.

"The share transfer will not be approved by the government until the German and French shareholders say: from January 1, 2013 the growth in gas prices for households is 0.000. Our condition is clear."

Slovak gas prices for households are regulated by a public agency.

Fico, head of the centre-left Smer party and prime minister since April this year, has come out against utilities and banks in his campaigning, proposing higher taxes for those industries to pay for narrowing the budget gap.

SPP officials were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Anthony Barker)