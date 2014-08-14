GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks weaker, dollar slips as Fed continues to weigh
* Euro inches up as polls show Macron slightly ahead of Le Pen
PRAGUE Aug 14 Slovakia must be prepared for a potential disruption of Russian natural gas supplies via Ukraine, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Thursday.
"We must be prepared that such a situation can actually come about," Fico said when asked about potential disruptions during a meeting with representatives of the main Slovak gas company, SPP.
Russia cut gas supplies to Ukraine on June 16 in a dispute over unpaid bills but so far has continued to supply gas which Ukraine sends on to Russia's clients.
Europe takes about a third of its gas imports from Russia, and about 40 percent of that amount flows through Ukraine and into the west via Slovakia.
(Reporting by Robert Muller, Editing by Michael Kahn)
* Euro inches up as polls show Macron slightly ahead of Le Pen
NEW YORK, March 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - When former Google software engineer Patri Friedman came up with the idea of building floating islands, he had in mind an unusual buyer: Libertarians, seeking freedom to live beyond the reach of governments.
* Adani board to make final investment decision in May or June