BRATISLAVA Feb 29 Regulated retail gas prices in Slovakia will fall by an average 5.2 percent in the near future, state energy regulator (URSO) said on Wednesday.

URSO, which had approved a 5.5 percent hike effective in December, cited amendments to a contract between Slovak gas utility Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel (SPP) and Russian's gas giant Gazprom on gas supply as the key reason.

SPP, run by Gaz de France and E.ON, submitted two requests last year for higher gas prices due in part to rising oil prices. URSO said SPP's demands were unjustified.

The utility said in a statement the current market situation did not warrant retail price cuts and that amendments in the Gazprom contract only reduced losses in the regulated segment. (Reporting by Martin Santa, Editing by Michael Kahn)