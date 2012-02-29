BRATISLAVA Feb 29 Regulated retail gas
prices in Slovakia will fall by an average 5.2 percent in the
near future, state energy regulator (URSO) said on Wednesday.
URSO, which had approved a 5.5 percent hike effective in
December, cited amendments to a contract between Slovak gas
utility Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel (SPP) and Russian's gas
giant Gazprom on gas supply as the key reason.
SPP, run by Gaz de France and E.ON,
submitted two requests last year for higher gas prices due in
part to rising oil prices. URSO said SPP's demands were
unjustified.
The utility said in a statement the current market situation
did not warrant retail price cuts and that amendments in the
Gazprom contract only reduced losses in the regulated segment.
