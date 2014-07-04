Activist investor Sarissa targets three Innoviva board seats
March 13 Activist investor Sarissa Capital Management LP said on Monday it intends to nominate only three candidates for election to the board of drug company Innoviva Inc.
PRAGUE, July 4 Russian natural gas flows to the European Union through Slovakia via Ukraine were running normally on Friday morning, Slovak pipeline operator Eustream said.
Russia cut gas supplies to Ukraine on June 16 in a dispute over unpaid bills but has continued to supply gas which Ukraine sends on to Russia's clients. (Reporting by Robert Muller)
March 13 Activist investor Sarissa Capital Management LP said on Monday it intends to nominate only three candidates for election to the board of drug company Innoviva Inc.
NEW YORK, March 13 Malaysian streaming video provider iflix has tapped Sean Carey, a former Netflix executive, as its new chief content officer, the company said in statement on Monday.
* PolarityTE - shareholders obtained over 99 percent votes in favor to consummate previously announced proposed merger between Majesco Entertainment Co, co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: