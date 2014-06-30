(Adds Gazprom statement, previous PRAGUE)

MOSCOW, June 30 Russian natural gas flows to the European Union via Ukraine were running normally on Monday, state-controlled exporter Gazprom said.

Russia cut gas supplies to Ukraine on June 16 in a dispute over unpaid bills but has continued to supply gas which Ukraine sends on to Russia's clients in Europe.

Slovak pipeline operator Eustream also said on its website that gas flows to the EU via Ukraine were running normally. (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Denis Pinchuk in Moscow, editing by Jason Neely and Timothy Heritage)