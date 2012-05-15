* PM Robert Fico wants austerity tied with growth measures
* Analysts, opposition say fiscal consolidation lacks
details
* Flat income tax to be killed, banks to pay more
By Martin Santa
BRATISLAVA, May 15 Slovakia's parliament
approved as expected a four-year government programme on Tuesday
aimed at curbing a widening fiscal deficit, mainly through
higher taxes on the rich while shielding poorer Slovaks from the
euro zone crisis.
The second poorest euro economy, expected by the European
Commission to be the bloc's fastest growing this year, has
committed to curb the gap to below the European Union's
threshold of 3 percent of gross domestic product next year.
Prime Minister Robert Fico, leading his centre-left
government since April in a second stint as prime minister, said
he would support the rising voices in the euro zone calling to
combine austerity measures with policies designed to re-start
growth and create new jobs.
"Fiscal consolidation without supporting economic growth is
impossible," Fico told the parliament, where he holds a
comfortable majority with 83 of its 150 seats.
"A greater solidarity of the strong and wealthy with the
weak and poor must come."
A vote in the government programme in Slovakia is
traditionally tied with a confidence vote in the cabinet and
gives the administration a legal legitimacy of power.
Fico and his Smer party handily won a March election, riding
a wave of public discontent in Europe after years of austerity
that have pushed out governments in the Netherlands, France,
Romania and others already this year.
Fico said austerity steps worth around 250-300 million euros
for this year and 1.2-1.5 billion euros in 2013 were needed to
keep the country's ambitious consolidation plan on track.
Finance Minister Peter Kazimir is expected to present the
fiscal consolidation plan in the weeks to come.
The central European country cut its deficit to 4.8 percent
of GDP in 2011 and set a ceiling of 4.6 percent for this year.
State debt stands at 43.3 percent of GDP, or around half the
EU average, but has been rising fast in recent years, while
export-driven economy is holding up better than others in
central Europe thanks to the car sector.
Fico plans to raise the corporate tax for larger firms by 3
percentage points to 22 percent, kill the flat personal income
tax by introducing a higher bracket for top earners, and raise a
special banking tax along with property taxes on the wealthy.
"The government is committed to further fiscal consolidation
efforts, which is a positive signal for the markets. However, it
is not clear which of the measures proposed are going to be
actually adopted and whether they are going to be sufficient,"
said Maria Valachyova, senior analyst at Slovenska Sporitelna.
"As most of the measures concentrate on enhancing revenues
instead of cutting costs, we see them as less growth-enhancing
than expenditure-cutting measures would be," she added.
Slovak has faced little trouble in selling new debt this
year and thanks to front-loaded borrowing have already met more
than 90 percent of this-year's refinancing needs, with borrowing
cost falling steadily since December last year.
(Reporting by Martin Santa; editing by Ron Askew)