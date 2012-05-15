* PM Robert Fico wants austerity tied with growth measures

* Analysts, opposition say fiscal consolidation lacks details

* Flat income tax to be killed, banks to pay more (Adds quotes, details, background)

By Martin Santa

BRATISLAVA, May 15 Slovakia's parliament approved as expected a four-year government programme on Tuesday aimed at curbing a widening fiscal deficit, mainly through higher taxes on the rich while shielding poorer Slovaks from the euro zone crisis.

The second poorest euro economy, expected by the European Commission to be the bloc's fastest growing this year, has committed to curb the gap to below the European Union's threshold of 3 percent of gross domestic product next year.

Prime Minister Robert Fico, leading his centre-left government since April in a second stint as prime minister, said he would support the rising voices in the euro zone calling to combine austerity measures with policies designed to re-start growth and create new jobs.

"Fiscal consolidation without supporting economic growth is impossible," Fico told the parliament, where he holds a comfortable majority with 83 of its 150 seats.

"A greater solidarity of the strong and wealthy with the weak and poor must come."

A vote in the government programme in Slovakia is traditionally tied with a confidence vote in the cabinet and gives the administration a legal legitimacy of power.

Fico and his Smer party handily won a March election, riding a wave of public discontent in Europe after years of austerity that have pushed out governments in the Netherlands, France, Romania and others already this year.

Fico said austerity steps worth around 250-300 million euros for this year and 1.2-1.5 billion euros in 2013 were needed to keep the country's ambitious consolidation plan on track.

Finance Minister Peter Kazimir is expected to present the fiscal consolidation plan in the weeks to come.

The central European country cut its deficit to 4.8 percent of GDP in 2011 and set a ceiling of 4.6 percent for this year.

State debt stands at 43.3 percent of GDP, or around half the EU average, but has been rising fast in recent years, while export-driven economy is holding up better than others in central Europe thanks to the car sector.

Fico plans to raise the corporate tax for larger firms by 3 percentage points to 22 percent, kill the flat personal income tax by introducing a higher bracket for top earners, and raise a special banking tax along with property taxes on the wealthy.

"The government is committed to further fiscal consolidation efforts, which is a positive signal for the markets. However, it is not clear which of the measures proposed are going to be actually adopted and whether they are going to be sufficient," said Maria Valachyova, senior analyst at Slovenska Sporitelna.

"As most of the measures concentrate on enhancing revenues instead of cutting costs, we see them as less growth-enhancing than expenditure-cutting measures would be," she added.

Slovak has faced little trouble in selling new debt this year and thanks to front-loaded borrowing have already met more than 90 percent of this-year's refinancing needs, with borrowing cost falling steadily since December last year. (Reporting by Martin Santa; editing by Ron Askew)