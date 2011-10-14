BRATISLAVA Oct 14 Slovak President Ivan
Gasparovic will meet with the heads of the country's political
parties on Monday to discuss the shape of an interim cabinet
after Prime Minister Iveta Radicova's cabinet collapsed this
week, he said on Friday.
Gasparovic met earlier with Radicova, whose government fell
on Tuesday after it failed to ratify a deal boosting the euro
zone's rescue fund in a parliamentary vote that was tied to a
confidence motion.
The government passed the measure ratifying an expansion of
the European Financial Stability Facility in a second vote on
Thursday after securing support from the leftist opposition by
agreeing to hold an early election in March.
(Reporting by Martin Santa; writing by Jason Hovet; editing by
Michael Winfrey)