BRATISLAVA Oct 14 Slovak President Ivan Gasparovic will meet with the heads of the country's political parties on Monday to discuss the shape of an interim cabinet after Prime Minister Iveta Radicova's cabinet collapsed this week, he said on Friday.

Gasparovic met earlier with Radicova, whose government fell on Tuesday after it failed to ratify a deal boosting the euro zone's rescue fund in a parliamentary vote that was tied to a confidence motion.

The government passed the measure ratifying an expansion of the European Financial Stability Facility in a second vote on Thursday after securing support from the leftist opposition by agreeing to hold an early election in March.

