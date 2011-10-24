BRATISLAVA Oct 24 Slovakia won a 1 billion euro
($1.4 billion) arbitration case against a Dutch shareholder of
health insurance firms active in Slovakia, the finance ministry
said on Monday.
Dutch company HICEE B. v., a shareholder of health insurance
firms Apollo and Dovera, accused Slovakia of breaching an
investment protection treaty by legislative changes in the
universal health insurance system approved by the cabinet of
ex-Prime Minister Robert Fico in 2007.
Fico's leftist government banned the firms from paying out
profits.
A subsequent government of Prime Minister Iveta Radicova
changed the legislation in July this year again to allow the
firms to distribute earnings.
The central European country still faces two more disputes
from health insurance firms' shareholders.
($1 = 0.720 Euros)
(Reporting by Petra Kovacova; Editing by David Cowell)