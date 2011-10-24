BRATISLAVA Oct 24 Slovakia won a 1 billion euro ($1.4 billion) arbitration case against a Dutch shareholder of health insurance firms active in Slovakia, the finance ministry said on Monday.

Dutch company HICEE B. v., a shareholder of health insurance firms Apollo and Dovera, accused Slovakia of breaching an investment protection treaty by legislative changes in the universal health insurance system approved by the cabinet of ex-Prime Minister Robert Fico in 2007.

Fico's leftist government banned the firms from paying out profits.

A subsequent government of Prime Minister Iveta Radicova changed the legislation in July this year again to allow the firms to distribute earnings.

The central European country still faces two more disputes from health insurance firms' shareholders. ($1 = 0.720 Euros) (Reporting by Petra Kovacova; Editing by David Cowell)