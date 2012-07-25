* Slovak govt wants one health-care insurer
* PM prefers buy-agreement, expropriation an option
* Private insurers say not interested in selling up
BRATISLAVA, July 25 Slovakia unveiled plans on
Wednesday to buy out or expropriate its two private health
insurers, judging that reinstating a unified state-run insurer
would save the government cash that now goes into insurers' and
other private sector pockets.
A forced buyout would be an unprecedented move in the euro
zone country's history and Prime Minister Robert Fico said the
move would be very carefully carried out to avoid trouble in
court as he expected investors to fight his plan.
The health-care ministry, tasked with reporting by the end
of September on how to proceed with the government's plan, argue
a single insurer would lower costs and scrap profits, now kept
by private insurers, and channel them back to the system.
The ex-communist country has two private health insurers:
Dovera, controlled by Slovak-Czech private equity group Penta
Investments and Union, a unit of Dutch Achmea B.V.,
servicing some 1.8 million clients in the 5.4 million country.
Fico, who advocates a strong hand of the state in the
economy and tough regulation of utility prices, wants to
conclude the process by the end-2013, and he said he was ready
to sell unspecified state assets to raise capital for the
acquisition.
"It would be ideal if we could reach an agreement on the
buy-back," Fico told reporters after a regular weekly meeting.
"In case we will not reach an agreement, we will use the
expropriation measure. This is a standard procedure written down
in the constitution and known also elsewhere in Europe," he
said.
"This (expropriation) is in the public interest and is in
return for compensation (for the investor.)"
Fico, who had banned private insurers from making profit
during his 2006-2010 rule but was later overruled by the Slovak
Constitutional Court, declined to speculate the on value of the
transactions.
Katarina Kafkova, head of the Slovak Association of Health
Insurers, told TV-news channel TA3 earlier on Wednesday that
private investors were not interested in ending their operation
in Slovakia.
"We don't consider re-installation of a single health
insurer is the best possible option," Kafkova said.
In Slovakia all citizens have universal access to
health-care services covered by insurance houses, excluding
dental or cosmetics surgery, and the right for cost-free
treatment.
Slovaks pay mandatory 14 percent health-insurance tax from
their incomes and can pick one the country's three insurers as
provider.
(Reporting by Martin Santa)