By Tatiana Jancarikova
BRATISLAVA, April 30 Slovakia has agreed to buy
nine U.S.-made Black Hawk helicopters for $261 million, to
replace its outdated Russian Mi-17 fleet, reducing the NATO
country's dependence on Russian parts and servicing, a spokesman
said on Thursday.
"The decision to reduce our dependence on Russia was taken
even before the conflict in Ukraine began and considering recent
developments it proved to be a good one," defence ministry
spokesman Martin Cambalik said.
The conflict in neighbouring Ukraine, in which the West
accuses Russia of supporting rebels, has hastened decisions
around the region to raise military spending and turn to Western
suppliers.
"We could have some equipment repaired but EU sanctions
forbid import of Russian spare parts," Cambalik said.
Last year, Slovakia signed a deal with Italy's Alenia
Aermacchi for two Spartan C-27J transport aircraft to replace
Russian Antonovs.
It has also been in talks with the Swedish government on
leasing Gripen fighter jets to replace Russian Mig-29s. A tender
for new air defence radars is also under way.
Slovakia spends 1 percent of gross domestic product on
defence, half of its NATO commitment. But it has pledged to
raise that to 1.6 percent of GDP by 2020.
Black Hawk helicopters are made by Sikorsky Aircraft Corp, a
unit of United Technologies.
