* Govt, doctors struggling to settle month-long wage row
* Unions warn system could collapse without fast action
* Govt asks neighbouring countries to help out
By Martin Santa
BRATISLAVA, Dec 1 Slovak healthcare unions
warned on Thursday the country's medical sector may disintegrate
after doctors walked out due to an ongoing dispute over wage
hikes, forcing the government to ask neighbouring countries for
medical support.
Around one fifth of country's 7,000 doctors did not show up
for work, according to Slovak media, in a protest that mirrors
industrial action in recent years in the Czech Republic and
Hungary, where doctors have also long campaigned to bring their
wages closer to west European standards.
Euro zone member Slovakia introduced a state of emergency at
15 selected hospitals this week -- forcing staff to show up
under threat of penalties -- after doctors rejected an offer to
raise their monthly salaries by 300 euros ($400).
The average monthly pay for doctors in Slovakia is around
1,500 euros, according to data from the Organisation for
Economic Cooperation and Development.
"The result (of the government's stance) is a critical
situation in Slovakia's hospitals," Marian Kollar, head of the
doctors' unions told reporters on Thursday.
Slovakia, which has been struggling to reform its health
system since becoming independent in 1993, asked its neighbours
on Wednesday to send doctors to reinforce its medical
facilities. The Czech Republic will debate on Friday plans to
provide army doctors.
Slovakia has asked Hungary to send extra staff to hospitals
close to their common border, but Hungary also faces threats by
some 2,500 young doctors to leave the country unless their
monthly wages are lifted by 100,000 Hungarian forints ($440).
Slovak Health Minister Ivan Uhliarik, who offered to resign
after talks with union leaders failed on Thursday, said Poland
and Austria were also ready to help.
LOW PAY
Slovakia, whose debt is about half the Europan average at
over 40 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), is aiming to
keep its fiscal consolidation on track in the face of the bloc's
debt crisis and vanishing growth.
An opinion poll showed more than half of the country thought
doctors should settle for what the government was offering,
given the bleak economic environment.
"Doctors should consider the country's current situation and
avoid unreal and impossible demands ... They are not the only
ones whose job carries a level of responsibility," said
31-year-old project manager Natalia Ulrichova.
Many Slovak doctors -- like their Czech counterparts -- have
moved abroad to increase their wages.
Elena Horvathova, a 51-year-old doctor who now works in
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, said Slovak doctors were underpaid
compared to other EU states.
"I used to work for 48 hours non-stop. You get eight
newborns on ventilation, four patient intakes, two acute
anesthesia and than you get home after two days, wasted, and you
have nothing to feed your kids," she said.
($1 = 225.5952 Hungarian forints)
($1 = 0.7424 euros)
(Reporting by Martin Santa)