UPDATE 1-China turns up legal pressure on exiled tycoon Guo - Xinhua
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
BRATISLAVA, March 2 Hungary and Slovakia will bolster links between their electricity grids by 2020 under a plan announced by operators SEPS and MAVIR that will involve building two connectors.
Aimed at improving grid stability and boosting the European Union's security of supply, the European Commission has deemed the plan a 'project of common interest', the Slovak Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.
Construction of two 400-kilovolt connectors will cost Slovakia around 60 million euros and Hungary 20 million euros, the statement said.
The plan will enable Slovakia's biggest utility, Slovenske Elektrarne, whose main owner is Czech energy group EPH, to sell power in Hungary and the Balkan countries once it completes the extension of the Mochovce nuclear power plant, which is expected to be online by late 2017 or 2018. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; editing by Jason Neely)
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 17 Chinese prosecutors have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with the ruling Communist Party.