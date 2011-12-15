BRATISLAVA Dec 15 Foreign direct investment in Slovokia rose fourfold this year to top half a billion euros, the government's investment agency said on Thursday, with flows directed mainly into the manufacturing sector.

FDI rose to 518 million euros ($670.9 million) from 123 million in 2010.

The euro zone's second poorest country has been one of its fastest expanding over the past five years, though growth is expected to slow markedly in 2012 as the region's debt crisis and a gloomy global backdrop weigh on the export-focused economy.

The European Commission predicted growth of 1.1 percent in the autumn while Slovakia's central bank forecast 2.3 percent on Tuesday - well above the average in a single currency zone that is on the verge of sliding into recession.

SARIO, the government agency for foreign direct investment, said Slovakia concluded 26 investment projects this year, which could create more than 4,300 new jobs.

FDI is crucial for tackling an unemployment rate that stood at 13.29 percent in October, and Slovakia has a subsidy scheme for investors in the form of tax breaks, cash contributions on employment and purchasing of production equipment.

This year's FDI data excludes the expansion of existing projects such as plans by German car group Volkswagen to invest more than 1 billion euros over five years.

Slovakia attracted FDI projects worth 244 million euros in 2009.

