BRATISLAVA Nov 8 South Korean carmaker Kia
Motors Corp said output in Slovakia had surpassed
253,000 vehicles already this year, outstripping last year's
total thanks to European demand for its compact cars and SUVs.
The company, which made 252,252 cars in 2011 at its plant
located in the northern Slovak town of Zilina, said on Thursday
October output jumped by 35 percent on the year to 30,000
vehicles, marking the biggest monthly volume on record.
The growth is in stark contrast with the rest of the
European car industry, which has shed thousands of jobs as the
economic downturn erodes demand and forced measures such as Ford
Motor Co's plan to close a Belgian factory with more than
4,000 workers and shift production to Spain.
Kia's Slovak unit said it was on track to meet this year's
production target of 285,000 cars, adding the boost had been
driven by demand for its SUV Sportage, the cee'd model and
small-size Venga.
Kia, which launched production in the euro zone country in
December 2006, is with Germany's Volkswagen and
France's PSA Peugeot Citroen among Slovakia's biggest
exporters.