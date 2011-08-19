BRATISLAVA Aug 19 Moody's has raised its outlook for Slovakia's banking sector to stable from negative on supportive economic conditions, improved profitability and falling provisions for bad loans.

Moody's, which gives Slovakia an A1 sovereign rating with a stable outlook, said on Friday that the liquidity profile and capitalisation levels of the country's financial system, relative to anticipated credit losses, underpinned the stable outlook.

The central European country has not had to bail out any of its financial institutions because of the global financial crisis, and its sound economic recovery, driven mainly by foreign demand, had helped to improve banks' operating environment.

"Continuing economic growth and decreasing unemployment have contributed to stabilising the stock of problem loans and to decreasing the loan-loss charges in Q1 2011, whilst macroeconomic developments will be the main driver of asset quality over the next 12-18 months," said Simone Zampa, a Moody's Vice President and senior analyst.

Slovak bank profits more than doubled last year, and Moody's expected this trend would continue, demonstrated by a 79.5 percent annual jump in profitability in the first half.

"Moody's considers that the system-wide capital adequacy is satisfactory, with most of the rated banks showing adequate loss-absorption capacity under the rating agency's scenario analysis," it said.

The Slovak central bank's stress tests in April showed an improvement in financial strength.

The country's biggest banks are VUB Banka, a unit of Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo , Slovenska Sporitelna, a unit of Austria's Erste Group Bank , Tatra Banka, unit of Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International , and CSOB, unit of Belgium's KBC . (Reporting by Martin Santa; Editing by Will Waterman)