PRAGUE, April 10 The Slovak government agreed on Wednesday to start negotiations with Russia's Rosatom on building a new nuclear power plant in Slovakia, news agency SITA reported.

The Russian state-owned company has shown interest in taking over the project from Czech electricity producer CEZ which has reduced its foreign business in favour of investments on the domestic market.

CEZ has offered Rosatom its 49 percent stake in JESS, a joint venture with the Slovak government that would build the plant at Jaslovske Bohunice in western Slovakia.

Nuclear projects have been under pressure from rising safety costs and requirements after the 2011 disaster in Japan's Fukushima, and from falling electricity prices.

Slovak Economy Minister Tomas Malatinsky, mandated to negotiate with Rosatom, said the Russian firm had sought a guaranteed price of electricity from the future plant, under a similar system to ones the British and Czech governments are considering for their new nuclear plants.

He said Slovakia was not prepared to provide guarantees but was open to talks.

"Everything we have so far built in nuclear energy has been built without long-term price guarantees," SITA quoted Malatinsky as saying.

Initial results of negotiations should be known by the end of June, the agency said.

Rosatom supplies MIR 1,200 reactors, which it is also offering for the Czech Temelin plant. The new plant may have 2 units with combined output of up to 2,400 megawatts.

Slovakia's Slovenske Elektrarne, majority-owned by Enel , already operates two Soviet-designed nuclear power units at Jaslovske Bohunice and two at Mochovce. Two more are under construction at Mochovce. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Anthony Barker)