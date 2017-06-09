AIRSHOW-Boeing wins hot Paris order race
PARIS, June 22 Boeing won a red hot race for new business at the Paris Airshow, rolling out a new model of its best-selling 737 airliner that helped it claim back the order crown from rival Airbus
(Adds analyst quote, background) BRATISLAVA, June 9 Slovakia's industrial output dropped by 3.2 percent year-on-year in April, defying analysts' expectations for a 2.9 percent rise due to fewer working days, statistics office data showed on Friday. The result follows a 13.0 percent rise in March, a figure revised lower from a previously reported increase of 13.4 percent, the statistics office said. "The drop was influenced by fewer working days in April due to Easter holidays. There are no signs of the Slovak industry slowing down," Tatra Banka analyst Juraj Valachy told Reuters. Slovakia's economy is fueled mostly by car manufacturing at plants run by Volkswagen, Peugeot and Kia with most of their output exported to EU markets. Jaguar Land Rover is expected to launch production next year. INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT 04/17 03/17 03/16 pct change yr/yr -3.2 13.0 (13.4) 8.4 The data is adjusted for the impact of the number of working days. - For past economic data and analysts' forecasts, double click on: (Reporting by Mirka Krufova; Editing by Jason Hovet and Tom Heneghan)
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates prices, adds fresh comment)
PARIS, June 22 Airbus said on Thursday two Iranian airlines had committed to buying 73 planes in a last-minute flurry of deals for the European planemaker at the Paris Airshow.