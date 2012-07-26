BRATISLAVA, July 26 Slovak lawmakers approved on
Thursday supplementary taxes on company profits and bank
deposits aimed at helping the government trim its budget deficit
to within EU limits next year.
Unlike some of its European peers, Slovakia is expected to
meet the 3 percent of GDP deficit target in 2013 with the help
of a 1.5 billion euro austerity package of which the new taxes
form a part.
Leftist Prime Minister Robert Fico has also repeatedly
criticised banks and energy utilities for making record profits
at a time when the region is battling a deepening debt crisis
that has dragged many countries into recession.
The 0.36 percent corporate tax will be levied monthly on
energy, transport and telecommunication companies with annual
profits exceeding 3 million euros ($3.64 million) and business
regulated by the state. Many of the former are foreign-owned.
The finance ministry expects the levy, due to enter into
force in October, to boost state revenues by 25.7 million euros
this year and 77 million in 2013.
Parliament also voted through an increase in a 0.2 percent
tax on bank deposits introduced in January. The tax - which has
been heavily criticised by the country's predominantly
foreign-owned lenders - will rise to 0.4 percent from October
and be extended to cover retail as well as corporate deposits.
Designed to create a cushion for possible future banking
crises, it will be gradually lowered once it has raised 500
million euros, Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said last
Thursday.
Fico, whose Smer party holds a comfortable majority in the
150-seat lower parliamentary house, also plans to raise
corporate income tax for all firms to 23 percent from 19 percent
next year.
($1 = 0.8248 euros)
(Reporting by Martin Santa; Editing by John Stonestreet)