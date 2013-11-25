PRAGUE Nov 25 The leader of a Slovak far-right
party won a regional election at the weekend, the latest
nationalist politician in Europe to capitalise on growing voter
frustration over high unemployment and the region's flagging
economy.
Marian Kotleba, leader of People's Party - Our Slovakia
(LSNS), was elected regional governor of the Banska Bystrica
region in central Slovakia with 55.5 percent of the vote after a
run off with Vladimir Manka, representing the ruling party.
Kotleba, 36, who has been charged several times with
disseminating racist propaganda but has been acquitted or had
the charges dismissed, called for cuts to welfare spending on
"parasites" and for domestically produced food to be promoted
over Irish and Polish meat injected with "water and steroids".
His party also calls on Slovakia to reconsider privatising
strategic companies, returning to its crown currency and leaving
NATO, an organisation he calls "criminal".
"We all have lost," leading daily newspaper SME wrote on
Monday. "The military boots at the Bystrica regional office are
stomping on our heads. It is a price too high for breaking the
Smer dominance."
Despite the victory, Kotleba's influence on decision-making
in the Banska Bystrica region, which suffers from Slovakia's
second highest jobless rate, will be limited because the ruling
centre-left Smer party controls the majority of the seats.
Smer, Prime Minister Robert Fico's party, won in six of
eight regions in the country, showing his grip on power in the
euro zone member was holding.
Fico's party swept to power in 2012 with promises to fight
for the common man. His party remains the most popular, with
35.5 percent support in an October opinion poll from Focus
agency, versus 2.2 percent for Kotleba's party.
Unemployment and economic grievances have combined with
suspicion of European integration, Islam and multiculturalism to
propel the popularity of the far right across the Europe, from
Greece to France and the Nordic countries.