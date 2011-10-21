BRATISLAVA Oct 21 The outgoing Slovak government has stopped all privatisation schemes after losing a confidence vote last week, the National Property Fund (FNM) said on Friday.

The centre-right cabinet had restarted a privatisation process halted by the previous leftist government to increase competitiveness and raise funds to cut the country's debt.

But Prime Minister Iveta Radicova's administration collapsed on Oct. 11, when one coalition party rejected plans to increase the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund in a parliamentary vote tied to the confidence motion. The plan was approved two days later with opposition support.

Planned privatisations included a 49 percent interest in telecommunications operator Slovak Telekom (ST), which is majority-owned by Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) , a railway transport company, and a 95 percent stake in regional heating firms.

"The reason for stopping the privatisation is shortening of the government's mandate and (the) early election," FNM head of secretariat Miroslav Homola said in a statement. "The process is halted. We will leave the decision to the (next government)."

He said individual projects were being stopped but not cancelled altogether.

The cabinet had expected to raise about 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) from the sale of the Telekom stake while the privatisation of six heating companies was expected to bring in 160-200 million euros ($219-$274 million).

Privatisation of state-owned companies has been strongly criticised by leftist opposition party Smer, whose current lead in opinion polls suggests the party could win a mandate to govern alone.

The coalition parties agreed on Thursday that Radicova's administration will remain in power until the early election planned for March 10. ($1 = 0.730 Euros) (Reporting by Petra Kovacova; Editing by Catherine Evans)