BRATISLAVA, Sept 14 French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen has halted production at its Slovakia's assembly plant due to ongoing French supply problems, the Slovak unit said on Wednesday.

The halt was originally planned for three working days, ending Tuesday, but ongoing logistics problems forced the company to extend it by two further days until Friday. Thursday is a national holiday in Slovakia.

The Slovak assembly plant, located in the western Slovak town of Trnava, is not the only affected site of the group, the company said.

PSA Peugeot Citroen Slovakia will give details about next week's production outlook on Sunday.

Slovakia's economy is heavily export-driven, with the automotive sector being one of its pillars, and any interruption in production is negatively influencing industrial output and the country's foreign trade balance.