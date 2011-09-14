BRATISLAVA, Sept 14 French carmaker PSA Peugeot
Citroen has halted production at its Slovakia's
assembly plant due to ongoing French supply problems, the Slovak
unit said on Wednesday.
The halt was originally planned for three working days,
ending Tuesday, but ongoing logistics problems forced the
company to extend it by two further days until Friday.
Thursday is a national holiday in Slovakia.
The Slovak assembly plant, located in the western Slovak
town of Trnava, is not the only affected site of the group, the
company said.
PSA Peugeot Citroen Slovakia will give details about next
week's production outlook on Sunday.
Slovakia's economy is heavily export-driven, with the
automotive sector being one of its pillars, and any interruption
in production is negatively influencing industrial output and
the country's foreign trade balance.
(Reporting by Martin Santa; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)