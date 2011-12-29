CORRECTED-Qatar committed to Volkswagen, Qatari representative says
DOHA, Feb 7 Qatar is committed to its investment in Volkswagen, Hessa al-Jaber, Qatar's representative on the carmaker's supervisory board, said on Tuesday.
PRAGUE Dec 29 Slovakia launched a tender for the construction of a 13.4 km stretch of road worth up to an estimated 897 million euros ($1.16 billion), the Transport Ministry said on Thursday.
Bids are due by the beginning of May and the ministry could pick a winner in the middle of next year.
The highway section, located near Slovakia's fourth-largest city, Zilina, will include a 7.5 km tunnel that will be the country's longest.
($1 = 0.7724 euros) (Reporting by Roman Gazdik; Editing by David Hulmes)
DOHA, Feb 7 Qatar is committed to its investment in Volkswagen, Hessa al-Jaber, Qatar's representative on the carmaker's supervisory board, said on Tuesday.
* Shares fall to lowest in more than a year (Adds details from conf call, analyst comment, updates shares)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.18 pct, Nasdaq 0.21 pct (Updates to open)