PRAGUE Dec 29 Slovakia launched a tender for the construction of a 13.4 km stretch of road worth up to an estimated 897 million euros ($1.16 billion), the Transport Ministry said on Thursday.

Bids are due by the beginning of May and the ministry could pick a winner in the middle of next year.

The highway section, located near Slovakia's fourth-largest city, Zilina, will include a 7.5 km tunnel that will be the country's longest.

($1 = 0.7724 euros) (Reporting by Roman Gazdik; Editing by David Hulmes)