BRATISLAVA Aug 26 Slovakia will remain a gas
transit route even if Russia's Gazprom and its
European partners build the Nord Stream 2 pipeline bypassing
Ukraine, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said late on
Thursday.
Russia currently ships natural gas via Ukraine and Slovakia
into western Europe but seeks largely to bypass the route from
2019, which would deprive both countries of combined billions of
dollars in transit fees.
"We can't look at Nord Stream 2 unbiased because Slovakia
would lose about 800 million euros ($903.52 million) if the
Russian gas flow to western Europe stopped," Fico told reporters
after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
"If the project is indeed built, and it looks more realistic
than not, we have to prepare. The only thing of interest to me
is whether the pipeline dries up or not," Fico said.
Slovakia's gas transit firm Eustream, in which the state
owns 51 percent, posted revenue of 776.4 million euros and net
profit of 418.3 million euros last year.
If transit through Ukraine stopped, Slovakia could ship gas
delivered via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany,
the Czech Republic to Slovakia and on to Austria and southern
Europe, although the Slovak part of the route would be much
shorter compared to the current one from Ukraine.
It was not immediately clear if Fico meant he believed some
gas will keep flowing through Ukraine, or if the Slovak transit
country status would be maintained by the shipments via the
Czech Republic.
Eustream said in June it had assurances from Gazprom that
the entry point from Ukraine to Slovakia would remain fully
functional even if Nord Stream 2 is built.
Gazprom and its European partners, including E.ON
, Wintershall, Shell, OMV
and Engie, agreed on the Nord Stream 2
project last year. It is designed to double the amount of gas
Russia pumps to Germany, via the Baltic Sea.
Central and east European countries and the United States
have said the pipeline could limit supply routes and reduce the
energy security of the EU, which gets a third of its gas from
Russia.
The EU has yet to rule on whether the pipeline would run up
against its antitrust rules.
Poland's antimonopoly office blocked the consortium's
clearance last month, forcing Gazprom's Western partners to seek
alternative ways to fund it.
(Reporting By Tatiana Jancarikova, editing by David Evans)