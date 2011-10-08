BRATISLAVA Oct 8 Slovakia's rebellious
government party Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) will not vote in
favour of a strengthening of the euro zone's rescue fund (EFSF)
if certain conditions are not granted, the SaS party's senior
official said on Saturday.
"We will not support widening of the European Financial
Stability facility (EFSF) mandate in Tuesday's parliamentary
vote without Slovak opt-out from the European Stability
Mechanism (ESM), Jozef Kollar, head of the SaS parliamentary
club said on Slovak radio.
Kollar said his party also insists on the creation of a
committee to decide on Slovakia's participation on EFSF loans.