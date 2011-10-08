BRATISLAVA Oct 8 Slovakia's rebellious government party Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) will not vote in favour of a strengthening of the euro zone's rescue fund (EFSF) if certain conditions are not granted, the SaS party's senior official said on Saturday.

"We will not support widening of the European Financial Stability facility (EFSF) mandate in Tuesday's parliamentary vote without Slovak opt-out from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), Jozef Kollar, head of the SaS parliamentary club said on Slovak radio.

Kollar said his party also insists on the creation of a committee to decide on Slovakia's participation on EFSF loans.