BRATISLAVA Nov 30 Slovak refinery Slovnaft, a unit of Hungary's oil and gas group MOL, will unveil an investment project worth more then 300 million euros on Thursday, the company said.

The planned investment follows an 80 million euro project announced by MOL and Slovnaft in September, designed to boost the capacity of the Adria oil pipeline between Hungary and Slovakia.

The news conference, chaired by Slovanft's CEO Oszkar Vilagi is scheduled for December 1, 0930 GMT.

Slovnaft, with an annual processing capacity of 5.5-6.0 million tonnes of crude oil, reported net profit of 22 million euros last year, after a 55.7 million net loss in 2009. (Reporting by Martin Santa)