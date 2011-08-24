* Chance of upgrade if reforms, austerity delivered

* Deficit must be cut, debt level stabilised

* S&P sees fiscal gap narrowing slower than government plans

BRATISLAVA, Aug 24 Standard & Poor's raised the outlook on Slovakia's A+ rating to positive on Wednesday, saying it may upgrade the euro zone country if it delivers on its pledged fiscal consolidation, stabilises debt and moves on with planned reforms.

The Slovak centre-right cabinet, in place since July last year, has pledged to cut the overall fiscal gap to below the European Union's official limit of 3 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2013.

That is similar to promises by other countries battling to convince markets of their solidity in the euro zone's debt crisis. Slovakia's overall debt burden, however, at around 44 percent of GDP, is only a third of that of Greece or Italy.

The rating agency warned the deficit would be higher than the government's target at 4.0 percent in 2013, compared to the 4.9 percent now officially expected this year.

"Should the government achieve its own fiscal targets, this would support its sovereign creditworthiness. However, we see risks on the fiscal side, including a weaker-than-expected economic performance and public and political opposition to proposed austerity measures," it said.

Portugal, which is drawing international financial aid, is rated BBB-, while Ireland, which has also had to take a bailout, has BBB+ rating.

The Slovak finance ministry based next year's state budget on the assumption of 4.4 percent economic growth, but a slowing recovery in the euro zone is likely to weaken its heavily export-reliant economy.

Prime Minister Iveta Radicova said on Tuesday that the budget would be adjusted to a new forecast due in the coming weeks. Austerity should come mainly on the side of smaller government spending, she said.

The government expects debt to peak at 44.8 percent of GDP in 2012, up from 43.6 percent expected this year, well below the EU's average level of above 80 percent. (Reporting by Martin Santa; editing by Patrick Graham)