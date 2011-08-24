* Chance of upgrade if reforms, austerity delivered

* Deficit must be cut, debt level stabilised

* S&P sees fiscal gap narrowing slower than government plans (Adds PM, FinMin, analyst comments)

BRATISLAVA, Aug 24 Standard & Poor's raised the outlook on Slovakia's A+ rating to positive on Wednesday, saying it may upgrade the euro zone state if it delivers on promised public deficit cuts, stabilises debt levels and presses ahead with other planned reforms.

In response, the finance ministry said it would stick to its fiscal plans despite the difficult economic outlook abroad.

Slovakia's centre-right government, in place since July last year, has pledged to cut the fiscal gap to below the European Union's official limit of 3 percent of gross domestic product in 2013.

That matches targets set by other states battling to persuade markets they can manage their finances, though Slovakia's overall debt burden -- at around 44 percent of GDP -- is lower than most of its euro zone peers.

The rating agency said it expected the deficit to exceed the government's target at 4.0 percent in 2013, compared to the 4.9 percent now officially expected this year.

"We see risks on the fiscal side, including a weaker-than-expected economic performance and public and political opposition to proposed austerity measures," S&P said.

"..(But) should the government achieve its own fiscal targets, this would support its sovereign creditworthiness."

Maria Valachyova, senior analyst at local bank Slovenska Sporitelna, said Slovakia looked on track for a rating upgrade next year provided numbers for 2011 confirmed the deficit was narrowing.

The finance ministry based next year's state budget on the assumption of 4.4 percent economic growth, but a slowing recovery in the euro zone is likely to weaken its heavily export-reliant economy.

Prime Minister Iveta Radicova said on Tuesday the 2012 outlook was too optimistic and would be adjusted based on new forecasts in coming weeks.

The government expects debt to peak at 44.8 percent of GDP in 2012, well below the EU average of above 80 percent, and wants to enshrine a debt cap of 60 percent in the constitution.

(Reporting by Martin Santa; editing by Patrick Graham, John Stonestreet)