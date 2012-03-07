PRAGUE, March 7 Closely held Czech energy
group Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH) has held talks with
GDF Suez and E.ON to buy their stakes in
Slovak natural gas import and transit firm SPP, an EPH spokesman
said on Wednesday.
EPH, controlled by the richest Czech Petr Kellner's
investment group PPF and Czech-Slovak investment bank J&T, has
been on an acquisition spree in central Europe, taking stakes in
heat and power plants and coal mines.
EPH spokesman Martin Manak said there had been talks on the
49 percent stake held by the foreign owners in SPP, in which the
Slovak state owns the remaining share. He declined to give more
details.
Slovakia holds a general election on Saturday that will
bring in a new government.
"We had talks with both companies, i.e. both shareholders of
the consortium," Manak said, confirming an earlier story in
Czech newspaper Hospodarske Noviny.
The 49 percent stake in the firm, which transports gas from
Russia's Gazprom to western Europe, was privatised in
2002 for $2.7 billion.
The election will likely bring back to power centre-left
leader Robert Fico, who had in the past pressured utilities to
keep rates low and threatened them with nationalisation.
Hospodarske Noviny also reported that EPH was looking at
investments in the Czech Republic and Germany that together with
SPP would be worth more than 5 billion euros.
Possible deals include building a new power plant at its
German mines and acquiring a share of an existing German plant
and 100 percent of another.
In the Czech Republic, EPH is also looking at Pocerady and
Chvaletice power plants owned by CEZ and buying RWE
Transgas's Net4Gas pipeline company.
($1 = 0.7625 euros)
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Will Waterman)