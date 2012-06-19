BRATISLAVA, June 19 Slovakia's government and Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH) will hold talks over the Czech energy firm's plan to buy a 49 percent stake in gas utility Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel (SPP), an economy ministry document showed.

A source close to the deal said talks would cover the issue of management rights.

SPP ships about 14 percent of European Union consumption and is, with annual transmission capacity of 90 billion cubic metres, an important route for gas supplies from Russia's Gazprom to the West.

Slovakia sold the SPP stake, along with management control, to a consortium - Slovak Gas Holding - comprising France's GDF Suez and E.ON Ruhrgas for $2.7 billion in 2002. The Slovak government holds the other 51 percent.

The document, to be debated by the government on Wednesday, said a letter from E.ON and GDF Suez had highlighted the potential change in ownership structure of Slovak Gas Holding.

EPH said in May it was close to signing a 1-billion euro ($1.26 billion) loan from 11 domestic banks in a record deal on the local market, and has ambitions to spend around 3 billion euros to expand in the Czech Republic, Germany and Slovakia.

SPP has long-term deals on gas supplies and transit but it may suffer if Russia chooses other supply routes such as the Nord Stream or the planned South Stream pipeline.

