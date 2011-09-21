BRATISLAVA, Sept 21 The Slovak government approved on Wednesday a faster rise in excise taxes on tobacco to boost revenues for next year's state budget, Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said.

The change is one of several measures intended to compensate for a fall in other revenues assumed in the 2012 as result of the darkening economic outlook.

The Finance Ministry last month cut its 2012 growth forecast to 3.4 percent from 4.4 percent and said it needed to find additional 240 million euros ($329 million) in revenues to keep plans to cut its budget deficit on track.

The increase in excise tax on tobacco -- to be introduced in two steps, with a first rise in February 2012 and a second from 2013 -- should raise an additional 31 million euros.

Payments by power plants to special nuclear fund should fetch another 4-5 million euros, with the remainder to come from dividends payable by state-owned companies and earnings from licences for mobile phone operators, Miklos added. ($1 = 0.729 Euros) (Reporting by Petra Kovacova; Editing by Catherine Evans)