PRAGUE May 29 The Slovak government will slap a special tax on utilities in regulated sectors to boost the state budget, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Tuesday.

Fico said the tax would be applied in 2012 and 2013 to firms in energy, telecoms or postal sectors -- which have heavy foreign ownership -- and be set at 4.2 percent of annual profit, on top of regular corporate tax that will also rise, to 23 percent form 19 percent.

The aim is to raise 100 million euros for the budget, Fico said. He has already proposed to raise a special tax on banking profits.

Fico told a news conference the cabinet would also consider transferring some of pension insurance payments now going to individual savings accounts into the budget. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)