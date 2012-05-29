* Tax would raise 100 mln euros
* Targets energy, telecoms firms run by foreign investors
* Government wants deficit below 3 pct of GDP in 2013
By Martin Santa
BRATISLAVA, May 29 The Slovak government will
slap a special tax on utilities in regulated sectors to boost
the euro zone country's budget, Prime Minister Robert Fico said
on Tuesday.
Fico said the tax would be applied in 2012 and 2013 to firms
in energy, telecoms or postal sectors - which have heavy foreign
ownership - and be set at 4.2 percent of annual profit, on top
of regular corporate tax that will rise next year to 23 percent
from 19 percent.
"The sum we may gain may be around 100 million euros, which
would be used for pro-growth activities," Fico told a news
conference.
Fico, whose centre-left Smer party won a landslide victory
in March elections, has already proposed a higher s pecial tax on
banks and an extraordinary one-off 50 million euro ($63 million)
levy on the sector this year.
The proposals need parliamentary approval, but that is
expected to be a formality given that Smer holds a comfortable
majority with 83 deputies in the 150-seat house.
Slovakia has one of the lowest tax burdens in the euro zone,
with a tax revenue ratio - compared with gross domestic product
(GDP) - of 28.4 percent, below the OECD's 33.8 percent average.
That is going to rise under Fico's rule.
The country's main electricity producer, SE, is majority
owned by Italy's Enel, the gas sector is dominated by
a firm co-owned by Gaz de France and E.ON,
and the telecoms sector includes Deutsche Telekom,
France Telecom and Telefonica.
Fico told a news conference the cabinet would also consider
transferring some pension insurance payments now going to
individual savings accounts into the budget. He said
contributions to private funds may be cut to 5 or 6 percent from
9 percent, increasing the funding of current state-run pensions.
The proposed measures to some extent resemble steps taken by
neighbours Hungary and Poland who have tapped pension funds to
improve the budget balance. Hungary has also slapped special
taxes on selected industries.
Slovakia's government needs to find up to 1.5 billion euros
next year to slash the budget deficit below 3 percent of gross
domestic product.
Daria Zakharova, head of the IMF mission told reporters in
Bratislava: "We understand that there are limited instruments to
look at and that the key goal is to keep fiscal deficit at
sustainable level."
But she added: "We do believe the bank levy may discourage
financial intermediation. This measure may need to be
reconsidered or substituted by some other measure in our view."
The country's banks, which reported a 34 percent jump in net
profit to 674 million euros last year, have protested against
Fico's plans, saying the extra levies would hurt
growth.
The banks include VUB Banka, a unit of Italy's Intesa
Sanpaolo, Slovenska Sporitelna, of Austria's Erste
Group Bank, Tatra Banka, of Austria's Raiffeisen Bank
International, and CSOB, of Belgium's KBC.
($1 = 0.7977 euros)
(Reporting by Martin Santa and Jan Lopatka; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)