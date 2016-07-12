BRATISLAVA, July 12 Slovakia's Finance Ministry
on Tuesday proposed to cut the corporate tax rate by one
percentage point while introducing new taxes on dividends and
income from tax havens.
The four-party ruling coalition of centre-right and
centre-left parties led by Prime Minister Robert Fico's Social
Democrats plans to achieve a balanced budget by the end of its
term in 2020.
The ministry did not immediately provide details of the
expected impact of the proposed changes on the budget next year.
The proposal, which needs approval in the cabinet and
parliament to become law, calls for a drop in the corporate tax
rate to 21 percent.
The ministry also proposes to introduce a 15 percent tax on
dividends, which are not currently taxed. The tax would replace
health insurance payments of 14 percent that are currently
charged on dividends.
A new 35-percent tax would also apply to dividends from
companies based in countries that have not signed an agreement
on the international exchange of tax-related information, a
measure to fight tax evasion, the ministry said.
Companies with undisclosed ownership based in tax havens are
a frequent source of graft allegations, especially when doing
business with the Slovak state.
The ministry also said it wanted to raise excise tax on
tobacco as of next year but did not specify the rate.
It said last week it would keep unchanged for the next four
years a tax on banks that goes toward building a buffer for
potential crises, after suggestions that it should be halved.
The decision to leave it unchanged raised protests from the
country's banking industry.
The euro zone country's public sector deficit is expected to
be 1.93 percent of gross domestic product this year. Public debt
will fall to 52.1 percent of GDP from last year's 52.8 percent,
one of the lowest burdens in the euro zone.
(Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; editing by Andrew Roche)