PRAGUE Nov 15 Czech investment group PPF is interested in buying a minority stake in Slovak Telekom from the state, Slovak newspaper Hospodarske Noviny reported on Friday, without citing sources.

Deutsche Telekom is the group's majority owner with 51 percent and the Slovak state owns the rest.

The Slovak government has been negotiating for several months on selling its stake to Deutsche Telekom, which has the right of first refusal on any other offer the state gets.

The Economy Ministry has not excluded the possibility of other bidders, but it has not officially spoken to anyone, its spokesman told the paper.

A PPF spokesman declined to comment on the issue. The Slovak Economy Ministry was not immediately available to comment.

The ministry is considering either floating the stake it controls or a direct sale, with the revenue expected at 600 million to 800 million euros, the newspaper said.

PPF agreed this month to buy a 65.9 percent stake in Telefonica Czech Republic from Spain's Telefonica for 2.467 billion euros ($3.32 billion).

