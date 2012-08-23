PRAGUE Aug 23 Slovakia's top court has ruled invalid a 47.8 million euro fee that Slovak Telekom paid last year for a mobile network licence extension, saying it must be recalculated, a telecommunications office spokesman said on Thursday.

Slovak Telekom, which is 51 percent owned by Germany's Deutsche Telekom with the rest held by the Slovak state, won a 10-year licence extension last year.

"We will have to make a new ruling on the fee," spokesman Roman Vavro of the Slovak Telecommunications Regulatory Authority said.

The website of Slovak daily SME, www.sme.sk, reported on Thursday that judges at the Slovak Supreme Court questioned the way the state telecommunication office calculated the licence fee.

Spokesmen for the court and Slovak Telekom could not be reached for comment.

France Telecom's Orange mobile business has also filed a complaint over its licence fee. It paid 40.7 million euros in fees last year, SME said.

Vavro said the Orange complaint would be decided as a separate case. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka via Prague newsroom; Editing by Greg Mahlich)