BRATISLAVA Nov 13 A Ukrainian civilian helicopter has crashed in eastern Slovakia, killing seven people, a Slovak interior ministry spokesman said on Friday.

The Mi-2 turbine-powered transport helicopter crashed near Slovakia's border with Ukraine, which is also the EU's eastern border, ministry spokesman Ivan Netik

An unidentified helicopter was detected in Slovak airspace on Wednesday night. Ukrainian authorities did not confirm that any aircraft had crossed the border, he said.

"The Mi-2 helicopter with Ukrainian markings was flying at a low altitude in very bad weather conditions as if it was trying to avoid being detected," Netik said.

The police originally discovered six bodies at the crash site on Friday afternoon and updated the death toll to seven people later. There is no evidence at the moment pointing to cigarette or people smuggling, he added.

