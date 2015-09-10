* Deal "making idiots of us"-PM
* Ukraine could lose billions, Slovakia hundreds of millions
euros
(Adds quotes, background, details)
By Tatiana Jancarikova
BRATISLAVA, Sept 10 Slovak Prime Minister Robert
Fico on Thursday called a deal between Russia's Gazprom
and its European partners to expand the Nordstream gas
pipeline a "betrayal" that would cost Ukraine and Slovakia a
combined billions of euros in transit fees.
Last week, Gazprom and its European partners signed a
shareholders' agreement on the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline
project that will bypass Ukraine and run beneath the Baltic Sea
to Europe, bringing Europe closer into Moscow's energy orbit.
Gazprom signed the deal with Germany's E.ON and
BASF/Wintershall, Austria's OMV, ENGIE
of France and Royal Dutch Shell. It
stipulates that new pipeline capacity from Russia will come
online in 2019.
"Suddenly an announcement came from Gazprom signing a
contact with companies from western EU member states about
building another branch of Nordstream. They are making idiots of
us," Fico said.
"For months, there have talks at the European Council about
the need to help Ukraine stay a gas transit country, to help it
through difficult winter months," Fico told a joint news
conference with Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk.
"They have betrayed an EU member state - Slovakia - and are
going against political discussions with Ukraine at the European
Council."
Slovakia is the main entry point for Russian supplies to
the European Union via Ukraine but Russia -- which is embroiled
in conflict with Kiev -- wants to find alternate routes.
Fico said doing so through the Nordstream expansion would
cost Ukraine billions of euros in badly-need transit fees and
deprive Slovakia of hundreds of millions of euros in revenue.
"I will address this issue in this spirit at the European
council meeting," Fico said.
Russia provides for around a third of EU energy needs, but
around half of the gas the EU imports from Gazprom is shipped
via Ukraine, with which Russia is in conflict.
The Prime Minister also described Slovakia's decision last
year to pump gas eastward to Ukraine ahead of winter a success,
saying it was possible to further increase the annual capacity
of 14.5 billion cubic metres.
He did not say by how much but cautioned that any decisions
on future gas flow increases would be up to the European
Commission and consider the need for any existing gas contracts.
"There are technical possibilities to further expand the
capacity," Fico said. "We understand Ukraine's needs concerning
gas."
(Writing by Michael Kahn,; Editing by William Hardy)