BRATISLAVA Feb 25 Slovakia's economy ministry said on Thursday it had signed a memorandum of understanding for U.S. energy firm Theta Energy to potentially invest $600-800 million to modernise the Vojany power station in the east of the country.

The loss-making power station is operated by Slovak power utility Slovenske Elektrarne, in which the state owns 34 percent and Italian power firm Enel the rest.

Enel agreed in December to sell its share in Slovenske Elektrarne to Czech-Slovak energy group EPH.

The ministry said the investment could include the modernisation of the 220 megawatt (MW) power station and the creation of a technology park to develop and produce innovative technologies.

