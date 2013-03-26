* Slovak govt extends concessions on energy, environment

* U.S. Steel agrees to stay for five years, avoid mass layoffs

PRAGUE, March 26 Slovakia's largest private employer, U.S. Steel Kosice, has agreed to stay in the country for at least five more years, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Tuesday, ending months of intensifying concern it would leave.

A maker of flat rolled steel products, U.S. Steel is a crucial supplier for Slovakia's export-dominating car industry. In 2011 it made 3.3 million tonnes of pig iron and 3.8 million tonnes of steel slabs.

Its 11,000 jobs are the main source of employment in the poor region near its border with Ukraine, and news it was considering selling had threatened to undercut the poor euro zone country as it struggles to escape the bloc's debt crisis.

Government and U.S. Steel officials signed a deal in which Bratislava agreed to give the company concessions on energy and the environment, Fico said, two areas that the steelmaker had complained had made it uncompetitive to remain in Europe.

Fico added that, in return, the company would refrain from mass layoffs and maintain its employment level.

"Some of the incentives put on the table are valid for up to 15 years," Fico said in a televised signing ceremony at U.S. Steel's mill in the country's second biggest city of Kosice.

"However, in general terms, this agreement guarantees the presence of U.S. Steel here in Slovakia for at least 5 years, after which we will enter into new discussions."

Slovakia, a country of 5.5 million, has managed to recover quickly from a 2009 recession, but has suffered from high unemployment. The official jobless rate stood at 14.7 percent in February and is around 20 percent in the country's east.

U.S. Steel Kosice has particularly suffered from weak demand from its main customers, and particularly carmakers hit by record low auto sales in the euro zone, Slovakia's biggest export market.

In its latest available financial results, for the year of 2011, U.S. Steel Kosice recorded a loss of 25 million euros, compared to a profit of 96 million euros in 2010.