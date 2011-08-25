BRATISLAVA Aug 25 Output of German car maker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) in Slovakia jumped by 45 percent in the first half, the company's Slovak unit said on Thursday.

Car production at Volkswagen Slovakia, focused on sport utility vehicle (SUV) models, reached 94,600 cars in the first six months of the year, with revenue jumping by 33.3 percent to 2.4 billion euros ($3.5 bln).

Volkswagen, which operates an assembly plant near the Slovak capital Bratislava, was optimistic about the second half of the year, saying the launch of a new model would have a positive impact on output.

The company, which plans to invest 1 billion euros in Slovakia in the coming five years to boost car and parts production, will add a new small-size model in the autumn.

The plant produces SUV models, the Volkswagen Touareg, Audi Q7, and parts of the Porsche Cayenne.

Volkswagen Slovakia, one of the euro zone country's key exporters, manufactured 144,510 vehicles last year, up from 106,000 in 2009, with revenue rising by 37.4 percent year-on-year to 4.04 billion euros. ($1 = 0.694 Euros) (Reporting by Martin Santa)