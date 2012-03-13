BRATISLAVA, March 13 The Slovak unit of
German automaker Volkswagen expects its car production to almost
double this year after a 45.6 percent increase last year due to
strong demand for its sports utility vehicle (SUV) models in
Germany and emerging markets.
Volkswagen Slovakia, one of the euro zone country's key
exporters, manufactured 210,441 vehicles last year, up from
144,510 in 2010. Revenues rose by 28.5 percent year-on-year to
5.19 billion euros ($6.82 billion).
Volkswagen, which plans to invest an additional 1.5 billion
euros in the central European country by 2016, said on Tuesday
SUV models had a 93 percent share of overall production. Germany
is the biggest export market with a 41.9 percent share.
The plant near the capital Bratislava produces SUV models
including the new generation of Volkswagen Touareg, Audi Q7, and
parts of the Porsche Cayenne.
"It will be a year (2012) full of challenges for us. We want
to produce more vehicles than in the previous year," Volkswagen
Slovakia Chief Executive Albrecht Reimold told reporters.
Volkswagen Slovakia said it plans to reach production of
400,000 cars this year thanks to production of a new small
family car launched last year. An electric version of the model
called Up! will be added in 2013.
"We are completely confident that we will reach this
(400,000 cars) figure," Reimold said.
The car sector, including units of Volkswagen, PSA Peugeot
Citroen and Kia Motors Corp., is one of
the key drivers of Slovakia's 67 billion euro economy, which is
expected to grow by around 1.2 percent this year after a 3.3
percent expansion in 2011.
($1 = 0.7610 euros)
