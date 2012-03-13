BRATISLAVA, March 13 The Slovak unit of German automaker Volkswagen expects its car production to almost double this year after a 45.6 percent increase last year due to strong demand for its sports utility vehicle (SUV) models in Germany and emerging markets.

Volkswagen Slovakia, one of the euro zone country's key exporters, manufactured 210,441 vehicles last year, up from 144,510 in 2010. Revenues rose by 28.5 percent year-on-year to 5.19 billion euros ($6.82 billion).

Volkswagen, which plans to invest an additional 1.5 billion euros in the central European country by 2016, said on Tuesday SUV models had a 93 percent share of overall production. Germany is the biggest export market with a 41.9 percent share.

The plant near the capital Bratislava produces SUV models including the new generation of Volkswagen Touareg, Audi Q7, and parts of the Porsche Cayenne.

"It will be a year (2012) full of challenges for us. We want to produce more vehicles than in the previous year," Volkswagen Slovakia Chief Executive Albrecht Reimold told reporters.

Volkswagen Slovakia said it plans to reach production of 400,000 cars this year thanks to production of a new small family car launched last year. An electric version of the model called Up! will be added in 2013.

"We are completely confident that we will reach this (400,000 cars) figure," Reimold said.

The car sector, including units of Volkswagen, PSA Peugeot Citroen and Kia Motors Corp., is one of the key drivers of Slovakia's 67 billion euro economy, which is expected to grow by around 1.2 percent this year after a 3.3 percent expansion in 2011. ($1 = 0.7610 euros) (Reporting by Martin Santa. Editing by Jane Merriman)