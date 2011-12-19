BRATISLAVA Dec 19 Germany's car group Volkswagen plans to invest 50 million euros ($65.23 million) at its Slovak assembly plant to boost production capacity of Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) models by 25 percent next year, the Slovak unit said on Monday.

Volkswagen, which said in August it wants to produce 400,000 cars at its Slovak site next year to reach the assembly plant's anticipated full annual capacity, plans to invest around 1 billion euros in the country by 2015.

The carmaker will adjust its production lines, located near Slovak capital Bratislava, during a traditional Christmas holiday starting on December 23.

Volkswagen will launch production of a new small car model on January 9, and SUV production will be restarted on January 16., after completion of capacity-boost adjustments.

Volkswagen Slovakia currently produces SUV models, the Volkswagen Touareg, Audi Q7 and parts of the Porsche Cayenne. ($1 = 0.7665 euros) (Reporting by Martin Santa. Editing by Jane Merriman)