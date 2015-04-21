* Government looking for EUR 750 mln - 1 bln from sale
* Shares to be listed in London, Bratislava, Prague
By Tatiana Jancarikova
BRATISLAVA, April 21 Slovakia launched a public
offering of its 49 percent stake in former monopoly Slovak
Telekom on Tuesday, looking to raise up to 1 billion
euros ($1.1 billion) from the sale.
The price range for the initial public offering (IPO) was
set at 17.7-23.6 euros per share, confirming a Reuters report
from Friday, valuing the company at 1.5-2 billion euros, Slovak
Telekom said.
The company, majority-owned by Deutsche Telekom, said the
offer for institutional investors would start on Tuesday and
close on May 6. For retail investors, it begins on April 22.
The issue will be marketed on a roadshow with stops
including Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States and
Poland, said Branislav Bacik, head of the Slovak government
agency managing state assets.
Slovakia plans to list its stake on the illiquid Bratislava
market as well as the London Stock Exchange. The London listing
will be in the form of global depositary receipts (GDRs). Shares
will also be traded on the Prague Stock Exchange.
Deutsche Telekom is not selling any of its 51
percent stake.
Slovak Telekom is the main player in the fixed-line market
and No. 2 mobile operator in the euro zone country of 5.5
million people, behind Orange, and ahead of O2
Slovakia.
The fourth fully-fledged mobile operator, a newcomer to the
market, is closely-held SWAN. Slovak Telekom has a 33 percent
mobile market share by sales, its IPO prospectus said.
Pricing and allocations are expected to be announced on May
7 and the first trading day will be May 12. Up to 10 percent of
the offer is expected to go to Slovak and Czech retail
investors.
Citigroup and J.P. Morgan are joint global
coordinators and joint bookrunners of the offering, while Erste
Group and Wood & Co. are joint lead managers.
The offering, if priced within the range, would raise
between 750 million and 1 billion euros for the Slovak state.
The government is debating whether to use the proceeds to
try to increase its stake in electricity producer Slovenske
Elektrarne, in which it holds 34 percent. Italy's Enel
is planning to sell its 66 percent holding.
Slovak Telekom reported 2014 earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 310.7 million euros on
sales of 767.6 million.
It had 93.1 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end
of 2014 and 219.6 million in term deposits. It was also owed 150
million by its parent firm, in a loan due in May this year. Its
short-term assets include 172 million in executable investments
as well.
Telekom paid out a dividend of 80 percent of net profit for
last year, or 32.5 million euros, the prospectus said. In the
coming years, it will pay out 50-80 percent of distributable
profit, but any payout will depend on its overall condition and
financing needs.
($1 = 0.9341 euros)
(Additional reporting by Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller in
Prague; Editing by Pravin Char and Mark Potter)