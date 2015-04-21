PRAGUE, April 21 An initial public offering price range of 17.7 to 23.6 euros per share was set for the sale of the Slovak state's 49 percent stake in Slovak Telekom, valuing the company at up to 2 billion euros ($2.14 billion).

The price range confirmed an earlier Reuters report.

The company said the offer period for institutional investors will start on Tuesday and is scheduled to close on May 6. For retail investors the offer begins on April 22.

Pricing and allocations are expected to be announced on May 7.

($1 = 0.9341 euros) (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Pravin Char)