Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BRATISLAVA May 19 The Slovak government signed a deal to sell its 49 percent stake in Slovak Telekom to majority owner Deutsche Telekom on Tuesday.
Slovakia had earlier this month scrapped an initial public offering of the state's shares worth 750 million euros after getting a better offer from Deutsche Telekom, the company's 51 percent owner. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by Jason Hovet)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order