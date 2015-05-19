BRATISLAVA May 19 The Slovak government signed a deal to sell its 49 percent stake in Slovak Telekom to majority owner Deutsche Telekom on Tuesday.

Slovakia had earlier this month scrapped an initial public offering of the state's shares worth 750 million euros after getting a better offer from Deutsche Telekom, the company's 51 percent owner. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by Jason Hovet)