FRANKFURT May 19 Deutsche Telekom has agreed to buy the 49 percent of Slovak Telekom it does not already own for 900 million euros ($1.01 billion) from Slovakia's National Property Fund.

The German operator said on Tuesday the transaction would have no effect on group revenue or core profit because Slovak Telekom was already fully consolidated, but would lead to an increase in earnings per share attributable to its shareholders.

