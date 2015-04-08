(Adds details from filing, background)

PRAGUE, April 8 Slovakia plans to list its 49 percent stake in mobile and fixed-line telecoms group Slovak Telekom on the Bratislava and London stock exchanges, the company said on Wednesday.

The government's 2015 budget plans have predicted an up to 1 billion euro ($1.09 billion) return from the share sale.

Slovakia's Economy Ministry, which manages the state's stake in Slovak Telekom, said last week it aimed to conclude an initial public offering by the end of June in preference to a sale to majority shareholder Deutsche Telekom.

The government has also previously said it would seek a dual listing in London and Bratislava.

Slovak Telekom said Deutsche Telekom was not offering any of its 51 percent shareholding in the listing.

The sale will comprise shares listed on the Bratislava Stock Exchange and global depositary receipts (GDR) on the London Stock Exchange, the company said in a regulatory filing.

There will be a public offering for Czech and Slovak investors and sales to institutional investors in other countries.

Slovak Telekom reported 2014 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 310.7 million euros on sales of 767.6 million euros.

Slovak Telekom reported 2014 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 310.7 million euros on sales of 767.6 million euros.

Citigroup and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners and Erste Group and Wood & Co. are acting as joint lead managers. ($1 = 0.9202 euros)