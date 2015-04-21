PRAGUE, April 21 The Prague Stock Exchange will launch trading of Slovak Telekom in Czech crowns on its free market on May 12, it said on Tuesday.

An initial public offering price range of 17.7 to 23.6 euros per share has been set for the sale of the Slovak state's 49 percent stake in Slovak Telekom, valuing the company at up to 2 billion euros ($2.14 billion).

Pricing and allocations are expected to be announced on May 7. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)