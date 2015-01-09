LJUBLJANA Jan 9 Slovenia's state-owned investment firms SDH and PDP and state bank DUTB, which holds bad debt from commercial banks, signed a deal to jointly sell their 91.58 percent stake in national air carrier Adria Airways, SDH said on Friday.

Unlisted Adria Airways is one of 15 firms that were earmarked for privatisation in 2013. Three of those firms have been sold so far.

